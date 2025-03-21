Guwahati: The Assam Legislative Assembly witnessed a major uproar on Friday after Mariani MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi allegedly threatened members of the assembly during a heated argument.

As per reports, Kurmi allegedly made derogatory remarks targeting opposition leaders, including Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Debabrata Saikia, as well as MLAs Akhil Gogoi and Sherman Ali.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Footage from the Assembly floor revealed that Kurmi referred to the LoP and other MLAs as “monkeys” and made offensive comments about them.

In response, LoP Debabrata Saikia asserted that such derogatory remarks and physical threats had no place in the assembly.

Saikia called on the Deputy Speaker to take immediate and strict action against Kurmi for violating the house decorum.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Further allegations arose that Kurmi had moved toward the opposition MLAs, seemingly with the intent to “assault” them.

Saikia raised his concern, asking whether assembly members would now need security escorts for protection against such behavior.

Amid the chaos, Kurmi shouted, “I will break your mic! Let me finish speaking,” which further enraged opposition members. They demanded that the Speaker suspend Kurmi for using unparliamentary language.

Numal Momin intervened and urged all members to maintain decorum and respect during proceedings. Despite his efforts to calm the situation, the commotion continued, and Momin issued a warning to Kurmi.

Following the incident, Sherman Ali and Akhil Gogoi stated that Kurmi’s behavior was unacceptable and called for his suspension, if not expulsion, from the house.

However, authorities issued Kurmi only a warning and allowed him to remain in the Assembly.

Both Ali and Gogoi condemned the behavior, stating that it was unprecedented in the Assam Assembly.

Ultimately, Kurmi reportedly acknowledged his mistake, saying, “I made a mistake. I shouldn’t have left my seat, and the opposition should not have interrupted while I was speaking.”