Guwahati: After the recent SOP about the animal slaughter in Assam, legislator of the Dhing constituency, Aminul Islam said that the step seemed to be a conspiracy for disrupting the harmony in the state.

Speaking to the media, Islam said that the state government should clear the SOP and the points.

The MLA said that releasing an SOP that is being followed around the year just before Bakri Idd seemed to be suspicious and more clarification regarding this is needed.

He said that there are discussions being carried and soon they might file a PIL against the state government regarding this “suspicious” SOP.

He further added that the SOP was released just before the Idd as per instructions by the RSS.

He also demanded the state government apologise to the people of Assam for creating an unnecessary drift due to this SOP.