Guwahati: A minor girl was allegedly molested in the Bharalu area of Guwahati, Assam on Thursday.

As per reports, the accused has been identified as Titu Sarkar.

The minor was allegedly molested at the rented house where she lived with her family.

The accused is said to be the nephew of the landlord of the house they lived in.

The incident took place in the Aryanagar locality in Guwahati.

The girl had come back home from school on Thursday and found that she was alone in the house.

Taking advantage of the situation, the accused allegedly entered the house and molested her.

However, the girl managed to escape and tell about the incident to her mother.

The accused based on a complaint by her mother has been arrested.

An investigation is being carried out.