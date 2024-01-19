Guwahati: The police from Guwahati, Assam managed to rescue a 14-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district on Thursday.

A Basistha Police team led to the recovery of the minor who had been missing since last Monday morning.

Following a missing complaint filed by the girl’s father at the Basistha police station in Guwahati, the police initiated an investigation.

Also Read: Assam: Suspended ACS officer, DFO & engineer arrested, sent to 5-day custody

It was reported that she disappeared from their rented residence in Bakrapara, with her phone switched off.

The city police registered the complaint and initiated an investigation into the matter tracing the girl in Uttar Pradesh.

The breakthrough came when the Basistha police team successfully located the minor girl at a railway station in Hapur.

Also Read: Assam: Youth found dead in Tezpur, family accuses friends of murder

Subsequently, one youth was apprehended in connection to the case.

The girl has been handed over to the family.

The police are investigating if the girl was kidnapped or if there was any other angle.