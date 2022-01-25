On Tuesday it was reported that a minor boy was molested by a person in Nagarbera.

Locals accused that a person named Ajmal Haque had molested a minor boy in the Rongapani area.

He is a resident of the same area and on Monday’s evening, he allegedly committed the crime.

He was accused of being involved in such activities even earlier.

Also Read: Assam: Locals nab suspected drug peddler in Kamrup

Haque as per a local usually lures small children in the area so that he can “molest them”.

On Monday evening, a 9-year-old child was molested by him who was out playing.

Haque had allegedly taken him inside his mini-truck and then sexually abused him.

One of the locals noticed it and when they tried to nab Haque he fled from the spot.

Also Read: Assam: Woman declared foreigner in 2017 regains citizenship

The boy’s parents have lodged an FIR against Haque and police have initiated an investigation.

However, Haque, a father of three is yet to be arrested.