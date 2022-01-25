On Tuesday it was reported that a minor boy was molested by a person in Nagarbera.
Locals accused that a person named Ajmal Haque had molested a minor boy in the Rongapani area.
He is a resident of the same area and on Monday’s evening, he allegedly committed the crime.
He was accused of being involved in such activities even earlier.
Haque as per a local usually lures small children in the area so that he can “molest them”.
On Monday evening, a 9-year-old child was molested by him who was out playing.
Haque had allegedly taken him inside his mini-truck and then sexually abused him.
One of the locals noticed it and when they tried to nab Haque he fled from the spot.
The boy’s parents have lodged an FIR against Haque and police have initiated an investigation.
However, Haque, a father of three is yet to be arrested.