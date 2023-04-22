Guwahati: After the expulsion of Assam Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) President Angkita Dutta from the primary membership of the party for six years, state Finance Minister and BJP leader Ajanta Neog came in support of the young leader.

A long-time cabinet colleague of Angkita Dutta’s father Anjan Dutta during the Tarun Gogoi-led Congress government in Assam expressed her displeasure over the decision taken by the Congress on Dutta.

Speaking to media persons in Golaghat, Neog said, “The allegation that the Congress has brought against Angkita Dutta is quite unfortunate and I think there should be an inquiry into it. If she does not get justice then the womenfolk will not come forward to join politics. If a woman is not safe in her own party then it is really very unfortunate.”

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Saturday expelled APYC President Angkita Dutta, from the primary membership of the party, for six years, for her “anti-party activities”, with immediate effect.

“Hon’ble Congress President has expelled Dr Angkita Dutta, President Congress Assam Pradesh Youth Congress, from the primary membership of the party, for six years, for her anti-party activities, with immediate effect,” read a statement released by the AICC on Saturday.

Earlier, the APYC President had accused Srinivas BV, the National President of the Youth Congress, of harassment and making sexist comments.

On Thursday, Dutta had also filed a police complaint against the National Youth Congress leader Srinivas BV at the Dispur Police Station in Assam’s Guwahati, of continuously harassing her over her gender for almost six months.

The Congress, however, dismissed the charges saying they were politically motivated.