Guwahati: In a horrifying incident, a mentally disturbed person brutally stabbed a man to death with a knife in the Borkhola area of Assam’s Cachar district.

The deceased has been identified as Simon Chimpli.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

As per sources, a local man, identified as Debonchon Bandara, who is mentally disturbed, attacked Simon Chimpli and stabbed him multiple times.

Simon Chimpli succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

A team of police rushed to the scene after being informed and apprehended Debonchon.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The body of the deceased was deposited to Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH) for a post-mortem examination.