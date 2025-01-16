Assam: Massive protest in Dibrugarh over rape, murder of girl

Guwahati: Hundreds of protesters from the tea tribe community ‘gheraoed‘ (surrounded and blocked) the Lahowal police station in Dibrugarh, Assam on Thursday, demanding justice for the alleged rape and murder of a 22-year-old girl.

The protesters demanded immediate arrest of the accused.

According to reports, on January 13, the dead body of the 22-year-old girl was found floating in the Sessa river.

The girl was reported missing on January 9.

Her lifeless body, bearing signs of severe injuries, was found floating in the river four days later.

The girl, as per locals and family members, had a relationship with Barun Murah who now is the prime suspect.

The crime reportedly occurred in the Bakul Maj Gaon Chapori Line area.

The accused identified as Barun Murah of Timona in Lahowal remains absconding.

“On January 9, my sister went outside with Barun Murah and since then she has been missing. Her body was found floating in the Sessa river on January 13. We suspect that she was raped and murdered by Barun Murah,” said the victim’s sister.

The protesters have accused the police of negligence and inefficiency, expressing frustration over their failure to apprehend the accused.

“Due to police inaction, the crime happened. If the police take quick action then the girl can be saved. When the missing report was filed at Lahowal why police have not taken swift action to nab the culprit,” said an enraged protester.

The victim’s family members have filed an FIR at Lahowal police station on Thursday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ) Nirmal Ghosh said, “We have arrested the accused and started our interrogation. A case has been registered at the Lahowal police station and we have started an investigation into the matter. We are waiting for the post-mortem report,”.