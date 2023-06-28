Guwahati: In the early hours of Wednesday morning, a catastrophic fire erupted at the renowned Dichang Resort in Sonapur on the outskirts of Guwahati causing widespread destruction and triggering loud explosions.

Preliminary reports indicate that the inferno was exacerbated by multiple LPG cylinder blasts within the premises.

The fire and emergency services swiftly responded to the distress call, dispatching a team to combat the raging flames.

However, despite their valiant efforts, the fire department officials continue to struggle to bring the inferno under control, with the flames still ablaze as of the latest update.

Authorities are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the massive fire, and a thorough investigation will be launched once the flames have been extinguished.

The investigation aims to determine the underlying factors that led to this devastating incident.

Visuals captured at the scene depict the extensive damage caused to the property, estimated to be worth several lakhs. The makeshift decorations, possibly prepared for an upcoming event, have been entirely consumed by the flames, adding to the substantial loss.