Guwahati: The authorities of Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve have decided to close the elephant safari and rafting at the park with effect from May 1.

The Field Director of Manas Tiger Reserve has ordered the closure of the Upper Bungalow, Lower Bungalow and Dormitory at Mothanguri along with elephant safari and rafting at the Manas National Park from May 1, 2022 till further notice, said a statement.

This order has been issued on April 19, 2022, in compliance with the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, National Tiger Conservation Authority letter dated August 18, 2015.

It has also been informed that due to the poor condition, some roads will remain closed for tourists from May 1, 2022, until further order.

These roads are – Uchila Camp to Chorphuli camp and onwards to Mothanguri main road under Bansbari range; Range Office to Kanchanbari camp and Sewali camp to Dwimary camp roads under Bhuyanpara range; and all roads under Kahitama Beat, Panbari Range and Kuklung Range.