Guwahati: A man was allegedly stabbed to death by his son at Dergaon in Golaghat, Assam on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the Rangdhali village under Dergaon of Golaghat, Assam.

The man was stabbed following a heated argument over an illicit alcohol business.

Reports stated that the victim was identified as Tileshwar Gogoi.

He was allegedly stabbed with a knife by Suren Gogoi, his son.

Tileshwar was accused of being involved in an illegal liquor business and this had been a cause of dispute among the family for years, reports claimed.

Following the alleged murder, police were informed and Suren was arrested from the house itself.

An investigation is being carried out regarding the issue.