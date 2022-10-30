GUWAHATI: The police in Nagaon district of Assam have arrested a man for allegedly killing his wife.

The accused has been identified as 35-year-old Abdul Hamid.

Hamid allegedly killed his wife – Montu Begum (30) – “in connivance with his mother, brother and second wife”.

This incident has been reported from Pandit Ghat village in Kampur subdivision of Nagaon district in Assam.

The Assam police has informed that Abdul Hamid had killed his wife “by strangulating”.

“The accused person has been arrested and forwarded to judicial custody,” informed Nagaon police in Assam.

Meanwhile, the police are in the lookout for the other three accused in the case.

The other three accused in the case are: Khursida Khatun (second wife of arrested accused person), Halima Khatun, (mother of arrested accused person) and Samed Ali (brother of arrested accused person).