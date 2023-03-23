Guwahati: A 32-year-old man has been arrested on the charges of killing a teenager after an altercation over playing a video game on his mobile in south Assam‘s Cachar district, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Monday when the accused, Dipak Nath, asked the teenager to stop playing video games as examinations were nearing.

However, Manmohan Nath, the deceased’s father, claimed, “My son went to Dipak Nath’s residence while I was away, and following a verbal altercation, he took my child to a field, beat him, and left him there. As I rushed my son to a hospital, the doctors pronounced him dead.”

Although the brawl appeared to have begun over a mobile video game, Cachar district superintendent of police Numal Mahato indicated there may have been other factors at play.

“After visiting the victim’s house, it appears that there was no family conflict. Before making a judgement, we will learn more during the interrogation of the main suspect, who has already been apprehended,” he said.

Based on the complaint of Mahendra Nath, the Police arrested Dipak Nath on Wednesday evening.

The local police claimed that a different aspect was also discovered during the primary investigation.

“It has been reported that the child attempted to hang himself in a restroom after the spat with accused Dipak Nath and the latter slapped the boy a few times. The family members found the teenager unconscious. The boy was rushed to Silchar Medical College, where the doctors declared him dead,” another police officer said.