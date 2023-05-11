Guwahati: A 27-year-old man from upper Assam’s Golaghat district has been booked for allegedly uploading obscene photographs of his wife on social media.

The man, identified as Pritam Hazarika, a resident of Dergaon in Golaghat district uploaded several nude photographs of his wife on Facebook and Instagram, said a police official.

Police registered a case at Lahowal police station in Dibrugarh district against Pritam Hazarika based on a complaint filed by his wife, the official added.

The woman, a resident of Lahowal, married Pritam Hazarika one year back but she had to leave her husband’s home in April this year after she faced physical and mental torture.

The woman alleged accused Pritam Hazarika regularly tortured her when he was at her husband’s place.

“I have lodged an FIR against my husband in Lahowal police station for uploading my naked photographs on social media. It has been one year since we got married. After facing both mental and physical torture from my husband, I decided to leave him. He regularly abused me physically under the influence of alcohol,” to woman told reporters.

Police said Pritam Hazarika is currently absconding.