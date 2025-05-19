Guwahati: The Raphei Katamnao Long (RKL) of Manipur has assured visitors that Phangrei remains a safe and tourist-friendly destination ahead of the upcoming Shirui Lily Festival 2025.

After holding discussions with the headmen of Lunghar and Sihai Khullen villages, the RKL confirmed that neither village will collect any form of tax or levy from tourists visiting Phangrei.

Together, the communities and RKL pledged to create a welcoming atmosphere for all festival attendees.

“Phangrei is open and secure for visitors,” the RKL announced. “We guarantee that no tourist will face any imposed fees from local residents.”

Reinforcing its message of hospitality, the RKL invited tourists from all corners to experience the beauty of Phangrei and participate in the cultural richness of the Shirui Lily Festival without concern for safety or extra charges. “We encourage everyone to explore the area with confidence, knowing they will receive a warm welcome,” the RKL stated.

The Shirui Lily Festival, which honors the rare and indigenous Shirui Lily, stands as one of Manipur’s most beloved cultural events. It draws thousands of visitors annually to celebrate local heritage, art, music, and nature in the picturesque hills of Ukhrul district.

For inquiries or more details, visitors can contact the Raphei Katamnao Long (RKL).