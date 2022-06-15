The criminal investigation department (CID) of Assam police has arrested a man for allegedly impersonating as an inspector with the crime branch.

The arrested accused allegedly extorted money from suspects and accused in various cases by promising to exonerate them by influencing senior officers in CID of Assam police.

The arrested person has been identified as Upendra Pandey.

He originally hails from Uttar Pradesh, but is currently staying in the Beltola area in Guwahati – the capital city of Assam.

Meanwhile, a case under section 120 (B), 419, 420, 388 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered by the CID of Assam police.

The Court has sent the accused to judicial custody until further investigation.