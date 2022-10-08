Guwahati: A 26-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly abducting, raping and attempting to murder a minor girl in Assam’s Cachar district.

As per reports, the man after being arrested had claimed that the girl is his girlfriend.

The man was arrested based on a complaint filed by the family of the girl.

Also Read: Bid to avoid tariff hike, Assam cabinet approves Rs 190 cr power purchase subsidy

As per reports, the accused was angry at the girl as she had gone out to Durga Puja with someone else.

He being angry with her, abducted her, then tried to slit her throat and packed her in a bag. He then dumped her in a forest area but she survived and reached home after freeing herself, the family claimed.

Also Read: Assam: Police constable suspended for allegedly assaulting father-daughter in Dhubri

She is currently undergoing treatment at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital.