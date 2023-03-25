Guwahati: In another incident of brutality by humans, a man in Tezpur in Sonitpur of Assam was allegedly lynched over some land-related disputes.

The deceased has been identified as Habibur Rahman of the Zorgoh Chariali of Sonitpur, Assam.

He, as per reports, was attacked by a group of seven men.

As per the police, the man was killed over a long land-related dispute.

His family speaking on the issue accused a man named Jiabur Rahman of being behind the alleged lynching.

The family also stated that the prime accused is an Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP) leader in the district.

The police have begun an investigation into the matter but no arrests were made till the filing of this report.