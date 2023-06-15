GUWAHATI: A major reshuffle of civil servants within the Assam government has been ordered.

Senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Assam Civil Service (ACS) and IRS officials have been handed transfer orders.

According to a notification, ACS officer Farouk Alam has been posted as commissioner and secretary to the environment and forest department of Assam government.

IRS officer Padmapani Bora, who was handling the additional charge of director – Assam tourism, has been relieved from her post.

IAS officer Dr Karuna Kumari, who was handling the additional charge of director of training, Assam administrative staff college, has also been relieved from his post.

On the other hand, Akash Deep, commissioner and secretary to the Assam government, was transferred and posted as principal secretary and chief executive officer, Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Kokrajhar.

“IAS officer Akash Deep, who is currently posted as the Commissioner and Secretary to the Assam government, Environment & Forest Department, and Development Commissioner, Hill Areas, State Project Director, ARIAS Society, has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, Bodoland Territorial Region, Kokrajhar,” the notification issued by the personnel (A) department of Assam government stated.

Meanwhile, ACS officer Ranoj Kumar Borkataky has been transferred to the tourism department of Assam government as director.

Md Hanif has been given the responsibility of handling the post of director of Inland Water Transport department.