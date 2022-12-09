Guwahati: On Thursday, a suspected Liberation Tigers of Tribals (LTT) militant was arrested by the police in Assam’s Cachar district.

As per reports, the suspected militant was identified as Seiminthang alias Alex Gangte.

He was arrested based on specific inputs from the Hari Nagar area.

The police launched a special operation in the Hari Nagar area based on the input.

Also Read: Assam state zoo again transfers animals to Ambanis’ zoo in Gujarat, sparks protests

During the operation, the police team apprehended the suspected Liberation Tigers of Tribals (LTT) militant.

The police further said that one 9mm pistol along with ammunition was recovered from him.

Also Read: Assam-Meghalaya border row: High Court orders interim stay on boundary deal

It may be mentioned that the LTT was formed in 2018 and the members of it were reported toi be engaged in drug trafficking, kidnapping, murder, illegal tax collection, and other criminal activities.