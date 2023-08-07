Guwahati: Sleuths of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (VAC) on Monday caught red-handed a lot mandal from Gohpur in Assam’s Sonitpur district when he was receiving a bribe of Rs 4,000 from an individual for processing namjari of his land.

“Today directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption trapped red-handed Nowshad Ali, lot madal of of the circle officer, Gohpur Revenue Circle, Biswanath, in a canteen nearby the office, after he accepted a bribe from the complainant for processing Namjari,” ADGP, Vigilance & Anti-Corruption said in a tweet on Monday.

Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Nowshad Ali, Lot Mandal of O/O the Circle Officer, Ghohpur Revenue Circle, Biswanath, in a canteen nearby the office, after he accepted bribe from the complainant for processing Namjari @CMOfficeAssam @assampolice @surendrakr_ips pic.twitter.com/JoLeUud3IK — Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam (@DIR_VAC_ASSAM) August 7, 2023

The lot manndal Nuashad Ali had demanded Rs 10,000 as a bribe from the complainant for processing Namjari. Later, he reduced the amount of bribe to Rs 8,000.

“Unwilling to pay the bribe, the individual approached this Directorate for taking necessary legal action against the above-mentioned public servant,” an official statement of Assam Police said.

“A trap was laid today, by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, in a canteen inside the office premises of the circle officer of Gohpur Revenue Circle. Nowshad Ali was caught red-handed at 1:55 pm, immediately after he accepted Rs. 4,000 as part of the demanded bribe from the complainant,” the statement said.

“The bribe money has been recovered from his possession and has been seized accordingly, in the presence of independent witnesses,” it also said.

A case has been registered vide ACB PS case No 57/2023 under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018),” it added.