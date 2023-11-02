Guwahati: A young leopard cat was rescued from Matia Hills at Azara near Deepar Beel in Western Guwahati on Wednesday evening after being hit by a vehicle.

The leopard cat was found injured by Khaibuddin Ahmed, who was driving his vehicle on the road connecting Matia Hill at around 8 p.m.

Ahmed got out of the vehicle to help the leopard cat, but it started running and was hit by his vehicle. Ahmed then called Anu Mandal, president of Ava Creation, who came out of the house and took care of the leopard cat.

Assam Forest officials were informed about the incident, and a team of forest workers was sent to Matia Hills to rescue the leopard cat. The leopard cat was brought to the Deepor Beel Wildlife Sanctuary office with the help of local residents. It was then sent to the state zoo on Thursday.

“The male calf, about a year old, came out of the nearby forest in search of food,” said Dharmeshwar Dale, forest ranger at Deepor Beel Wildlife Sanctuary.

Forest officials suspect that there may be more leopard cats in Matia Hills.