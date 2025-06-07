Guwahati: Rescue workers tragically recovered the body of 60-year-old Maneswar Rajbongshi on Saturday, after a massive landslide in Guwahati’s Rupnagar area, Assam, had trapped him beneath the debris.

The recovery concluded a relentless 17-hour search and rescue operation led by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Sources indicate that a JCB reportedly pulled Rajbongshi’s body from beneath a guard wall, marking a somber end to the overnight ordeal.

Notably, the incident occurred around 11:30 PM on Friday when a massive rock and mound of earth fell onto two houses due to continuous heavy rains. The landslide reportedly buried Rajbongshi as he came to inquire about what had happened.

Following the devastating event, authorities swiftly deployed personnel from the NDRF, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Fire and Emergency Services, and the state police to the site.

These teams continued their efforts but found no trace of the missing individual for the first six hours after the incident.

An NDRF official confirmed the comprehensive nature of the rescue efforts, stating, “We have deployed the teams, and they are working professionally. We have also deployed dog squads.”