North Lakhimpur: A massive landslide triggered by heavy rains at upstream in Arunachal Pradesh has damaged the Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project (SLHP) at Gerukamukh.

Sources said the intake tunnel of the project has been closed due to the damage.

Moreover, two of the five tunnels of the hydroelectric project have been shut down by the NHPC to avoid inundation in the downstream areas of Subansiri River in the Lakhimpur district, said an official.

The latest developments in the 2000 MW SLHEP dam has been attributed to incessant rains occurring over the past few days in the upstream areas of Arunachal Pradesh.

Heavy downpour has triggered landslides, with flood water flowing above the construction of the main dam, causing devastation in the downstream areas.

Workers engaged at the construction site are the most vulnerable to this situation as another collapse would mean a disaster for the entire area.

The rise in the water level of Subansiri in its downstream areas from the LSHEP dam has alarmed the people of the riverine area of a possible flood and erosion on its banks.

Earlier in June, a construction worker was killed and two others injured in a landslide at the under-construction Lower Subansiri Hydro Electrical project.