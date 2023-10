LAKHIMPUR: A major landslide has been reported from the Lower Subansiri hydroelectric power project site of the NHPC along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

This fresh tunnel has reportedly led to shutting down of a diversion tunnel of the hydro project.

According to reports, the landslide led to closure of the No 1 diversion tunnel on the left bank of the hydro electric power project.

Reports claimed that a total of eight diversion tunnels have been closed so far.

(More details awaited)