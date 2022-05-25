The lamp lighting ceremony of the 2021 batch, the graduation ceremony of the 2017 batch and the 2022 annual day of the Army institute of nursing was on Wednesday.

The ceremonies were held at the Brahmaputra Hall of the Narengi Cantonment of the Indian Army in Guwahati.

Major General Vikas Saini, General Officer Commanding 51 Area was the chief guest, Brigadier Sumer Ivan D’Cunah, deputy GOC 51 sub-area and Farah Sumer D’Cunah, Brigadier Mathews Jacob, commandant of 151 Base Hospital (director of AIN Guwahati) and other administrative officers of HQ 51 sub-area and 151 Base Hospital attended the function.

The Army institute of nursing was established in August 2006 as a professional college under the aegis of Army Welfare Education Society for female wards of Army personnel and civilians hailing from Northeast to meet the growing demand for professionally qualified nurses.

It is recognized by Indian Nursing Council, New Delhi and Assam Nursing Council and affiliated to, Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences Assam to conduct four-year BSc and two-year MSc Nursing.

Presently, 211 students are undergoing BSc and MSc nursing courses at Army institute of nursing.

Captain Minimol Louis (Retd), Principal in her annual report said that the Institute once again had 100% placement of the graduates in prestigious hospitals of New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Guwahati during the campus recruitment, which is indicative of the high standards of training and professionalism of this Institution.

The highlights of the lamp lighting ceremony were the induction of the fresher’s batch into the nursing profession and administration of nurses’ pledge by Colonel Sreekala GS – Principal Matron of 151 Base Hospital.

The graduation ceremony marked the distribution of the academic excellence awards.

Sumu Dehingia received the COAS All Round Best Student award and gold medal for standing first position.

Zannatul Ahmed received the GOC 101 Rolling Trophy for the Best Student in the Clinical Field and silver medal for standing second position and Bineeta Rai received the bronze medal for standing third position in the batch.

Addressing the students, Major General Vikas Saini (Chairman AIN), expressed the importance of nurses in the life of every human being.

He thanked all nurses for their roles during the COVID-19 pandemic.