DIBRUGARH: Preparations are in full swing at the Khanikar field in Dibrugarh district of Assam for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Dibrugarh in Assam on February 28.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Monday, visited the Khanikar field in Dibrugarh district for the second time to review the preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit.

Speaking to the media, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said: “Final preparations are underway for PM Narendra Modi’s visit. Our party workers are working hard to make the programme a success.”

“On April 28, PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate a cancer hospital in Dibrugarh. The cancer hospital will be the most advanced cancer hospital in Northeast having modern technology,” Sarma added.

Notably, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Sunday, also held a meeting in Dibrugarh to review the preparations for PM Narendra Modi’s visit.

Meanwhile, the Dibrugarh district administration has been working to make the visit successful.

PM Narendra Modi will also visit Loringthepi in Karbi anglong district of Assam, where he will hold a “unity, peace and development” rally on April 28.

“I am hopeful that his visit to this beautiful hill district will contribute hugely to development of the area,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.