Kaziranga national park (KNP) in Assam received a tourists’ footfall of over 2.75 lakh during 2021-22 season.

This tourists’ footfall generated a record revenue collection amounting to over Rs 6 crore, authorities of the Kaziranga national park informed.

A total of 2,75,835 tourists visited Kaziranga between October 2021 and May 2022.

A total of Rs 6,39,23,389 was generated as revenue, Kaziranga national park director – Jatin Sharma informed.

The Kaziranga national park has been closed for tourists, effective June 1, owing to the monsoon season.

The Kaziranga national park in Assam, in the last couple of years, witnessed massive setback in regards to tourists footfall as well as revenue generation due to COVID-19 pandemic.