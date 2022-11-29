Guwahati: Another incident of alleged ragging was reported at a college in upper Assam’s Jorhat district on Monday.

The incident was reported a day after a student of Dibrugarh University jumped from the two-storey building of the hostel at the varsity campus on Sunday after he allegedly faced extreme mental and physical harassment by the senior students.

Pranab Chutia, a B.Com 1st-semester student of Jagannath Barooah College alleged that he was mentally and physically tortured which ultimately led him to leave the college hostel.

“I was subjected to torture by the seniors in Sayeed Abdul Malik hostel of the college. The senior students used to give me punishments every afternoon. They did not let me to sleep at night. It was totally unbearable for me. I could not concentrate on my studies,” he said.

The student further said that as he got no respite from the ragging, he had to leave the hostel.

“The situation has become tough for me as it is hard for my parents to afford my expenses now,” Chutia added.

When contacted, the principal of the college Utpal Jyoti Mahanta refused to comment on the issue.

In an alleged incident of ragging Anand Sharma, an M.Com 1st-semester student of Dibrugarh University, jumped from the two-storey building of the hostel.

He is currently undergoing treatment in ICU at a private hospital in Dibrugarh.

The authorities of Dibrugarh University on Monday rusticated at least 18 students on their alleged role in this incident and police have arrested three students for their alleged involvement in the incident.