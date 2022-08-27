GUWAHATI: The jihadi cases in Assam, modules of which were busted by the state police recently, are likely to be handed over to the national investigation agency (NIA).

This was informed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Notably, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has advised state director general of police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta to hand over the Jehadi terror modules cases after initial investigations.

“The Morigaon case has already been handed over to the NIA. I have asked the DGP to hand over the cases after initial investigation,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma informed.

On August 25 night, the police in Goalpara district of Assam have arrested one more person with jihadi link from Bongaigaon district.

The arrested person has been identified as Hafizur Rahman Mufti.

Mufti is a teacher at a madrassa.

“Hafizur Rahman Mufti has links with AQIS/ABT (Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent/Ansarullah Bangla Team),” SP of Goalpara district of Assam – VV Rakesh Reddy said.

Meanwhile, Assam DGP – Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta has stated that some counter-radicalisation measures have been initiated to tackle the growing network of jihadis in the state.

The Assam DGP added that several Muslim groups have also been taken into confidence, who in turn have pledged support in the crackdown on jihadi elements in the state.

“We have started to implement counter-radicalisation measures in the state. We are also in talks with several Muslim groups on the matter, who have pledged their support,” Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said.

He added that some unscrupulous elements are taking advantage of the madrassas that have been sprouting in Assam.

“Some people are taking advantage of the madrassas that have been sprouting across Assam,” Mahanta said.

The Assam DGP further informed that the “whole conspiracy” of creating trouble and disturbances in the state is being brewed outside Assam.

“The whole conspiracy is being brewed outside of Assam, mainly in Bangladesh. And, few Al-Qaeda affiliates are influencing people here and spreading radicalisation,” the Assam DGP added.