Guwahati: A 29-year-old Territorial Army personnel from lower Assam’s Bajali district was among the seven jawans killed in the landslide that occurred in Manipur’s Noney district on Thursday.

The killed Territorial Army has been identified as Jiyarul Islam, a resident of Rowinari village under Bhawanipur police station in Bajlai district.

Islam joined the Territorial Army in 2013. He leaves behind his wife and two children.

A construction worker from central Assam’s Morigaon district also lost his life in the landslide and at least 17 workers from the district have been missing following the incident.

The other persons from Assam, who have been missing are Hanuman Konwar, Hunan Konwar, Utpal Phukan, Momin Deka Raja, Akash Laram, Pallab Laram, Debajit Phukan and Bagiyanta Phukan.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the landslide has increased to 18, with the bodies of ten more persons recovered today.

The eight deaths were reported on Thursday in the landslide, which took place at the 107 Territorial Army Camp near Tupul yard railway construction site on Wednesday night.

A total of 81 persons were there at the site on Wednesday night, said the Chief Minister, adding that at least 45 are missing.

Search operations are being conducted by the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and Territorial Army, besides the central and state disaster forces.

The Territorial Army provides security to a railway line being built from Jiribam district to Imphal, the state capital.