Guwahati: Sleuths of the Income Tax Department on Thursday carried out a raid on the properties of Dr. Pramod Sharma, the owner of Pratiksha Hospital in Guwahati.

According to sources, the IT Department sleuths conducted raids at various places in the city, including Dr. Sharma’s residence and the Pratiksha Hhospital situated on VIP Road at Borbari in Guwahati.

The IT officials examined the documents of the hospital’s pharmacy, laboratory, cash counter, and bank accounts, among others.

According to reports, the IT officials are investigating allegations that the hospital has been evading income tax and not maintaining proper records of its income.

Sources said the IT officials also conducted raid at Sanjivani Hospital at Maligaon in Guwahati.

However, no official statement from the Income Tax department has been issued so far.

