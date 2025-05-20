Assam: IPS officer Harmeet Singh named permanent DGP

Guwahati: Harmeet Singh, IPS (1992 batch), has been officially appointed as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Assam.

His promotion to the Apex Scale at Level 17 of the Pay Matrix takes effect from the date he assumed office.

The appointment, issued by Assam’s Home (A) Department, comes after the exit of former DGP GP Singh, marking an important transition in the state police hierarchy.

Prior to his confirmation, Harmeet Singh was serving as the acting DGP while handling several critical roles, including Director General of Civil Defence and Commandant General of Home Guards. He continues to hold the position of Director of Fire & Emergency Services concurrently.

An alumnus of St. Stephen’s College, Delhi University, Singh holds a BA (Hons) in History and a Master’s degree in History from Punjab University, Chandigarh. His strong academic foundation, combined with extensive field experience, equips him with a deep understanding of Assam’s complex socio-political environment.

Throughout his distinguished career, Singh has specialized in counter-terrorism, conflict resolution, cyber security, de-radicalization, child protection, and emergency response. He is widely recognized for promoting technology-driven policing and improving citizen engagement through smart governance initiatives.

His exemplary service has earned him numerous national awards, including the Police Medal for Gallantry, President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service, Indian Police Medal for Meritorious Service, Ati Utkrisht Seva Padak, Antrik Seva Suraksha Padak, Kathin Seva (Special Duty) Medal, and the Police Antrik Suraksha Seva Padak for the North East Region.