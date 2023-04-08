Guwahati: Rajasthan Royals on Saturday demolished Delhi Capitals by 57 runs in Guwahati in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match.

Sent into bat, RR scored 199 for four in the allotted 20 overs and in reply, the Capitals were restricted to 142 for nine.

Opening the innings after Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner opted to bowl first, young Yashasvi Jaiswal along with Jos Buttler gave Rajasthan an explosive start as they piled an enormous 199/4 on the board.

The pair added 98 runs for the opening wicket before Mukesh Kumar removed the former for 60(31) in the 9th over.

Trent Boult, who was on a hat-trick and finished with outstanding statistics of 3/29 in four overs, took two wickets in DC’s opening over.

Warner scored 61 points on 49 balls.

Ashwin joined the party as Delhi lost three wickets and managed 38 runs in the powerplay.

Lalit Yadav and David Warner then added 64 runs for the fourth wicket, before Boult cleaned Lalit for 38(24). Following the dismissal, Delhi lost the plot completely and could only manage 142/9 in response. Warner scored 55-ball 65 to finish as the leading run-scorer from the Delhi camp.