Gujarat Titans outplayed Rajasthan Royals in the final to lift its maiden IPL title.

Notably, Gujarat Titans made its debut in the 15th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) this year.

Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets to win its maiden IPL title.

Chasing 131 to win the final, Gujarat Titans overcame early jitters to reach the target in 19th over.

Needing just four runs to win from 12 balls, Shubman Gill clobbering the ball over the square leg fence for a six off Obed McCoy in the first ball of the 19th over to take his side home.

Shubman Gill and David Miller remained unbeaten on 45 and 32, respectively, to complete an emphatic win for their team.

With this win Hardik Pandya has become only the fourth captain of any IPL team to lead his side to an IPL title.

The other three being MS Dhoni, Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma.

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals were well below par with the bat, despite being around 60 for 1 in the 8th over.

At the end, Rajasthan Royals could manage only 130 runs on the board.

For Rajasthan, Boult and Prasidh Krishna bowled well but they needed to keep taking wickets and that was not the case.

In what can be seen as a consolation for the Rajasthan Royals was that it could hold onto the orange cap (Jos Butler) and purple cap (Y Chahal) titles.