Guwahati: Security forces have identified the driver of the truck allegedly used in the recent attack on the Army camp at Kakopathar as Bitul Baruah, who sustained bullet injuries during the incident.

Officials confirmed that Baruah is currently undergoing treatment at a medical facility and remains under strict security watch. Initial investigation suggests he purchased the truck, bearing registration number AS 25 EC 2359, from a dealer in Guwahati prior to the attack.

The vehicle was later recovered from Tengapani Ghat, along the Noa-Dihing River, near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

Security agencies suspect militants from the banned United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) used it to execute the October 16 assault on the Army installation.

According to police sources, the attackers allegedly approached the camp from the Doomdooma side. They reportedly fired three Under Barrel Grenade Launchers (UBGLs) and continued with heavy gunfire for nearly 30 minutes, triggering panic in the area late that night.

Investigators are now examining Baruah’s possible ties to ULFA (I) and whether he played a direct role in planning or supporting the strike. While no formal charges have been filed, intelligence agencies are treating the matter as a high-priority security threat.

The incident has reignited concerns over a potential resurgence of ULFA (I) activity in Upper Assam, prompting authorities to intensify counter-insurgency operations across the region.