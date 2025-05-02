Guwahati: The Government of the People’s Republic of Nagalim (GPRN) said that the recent premeditated attack on a Naga Army camp in Assam has once again pushed the fragile Indo-Naga peace process dangerously close to collapse.

According to a press release issued by the GPRN, the incident took place in the forested area between New Kubin and Herakilua villages on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Combined forces of the Indian Security Forces and Assam Police reportedly launched a sudden assault on a Naga Army cluster camp under the Iloi Hau Battalion. The heavy exchange of gunfire resulted in casualties on both sides.

Eyewitnesses reported that Indian forces barred villagers from approaching the site while they loaded the bodies of the deceased and injured into military trucks, the statement added.

According to local accounts, dozens of Indian soldiers were either killed or fatally wounded during the encounter.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Naga Army confirmed the loss of three of its soldiers, who they said fought valiantly until their last breath. GPRN paid tribute to these “martyrs” for defending their land and rights.

GPRN reminded that the 1997 ceasefire agreement aimed to instill mutual respect and self-restraint among combatants to foster a peaceful dialogue.

“It makes no sense to engage in peace talks in one region while waging war in another,” the statement said.

They referenced the joint statement from June 14, 2001, which declared the ceasefire between the Government of India and the NSCN (IM) as an understanding between two entities without territorial limits.

In keeping with this, Naga Army camps continue to operate in all Naga-inhabited areas, observing ceasefire ground rules.

However, GPRN accused Indian security forces of repeatedly violating the ceasefire’s spirit under various pretexts.

They stated that the Naga Army refuses to be passive victims of these alleged breaches, calling the recent attack a “reprehensible violation,” a unilateral abrogation of the ceasefire agreement, and a betrayal of ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Calling for clarity, GPRN urged the Government of India to publicly declare whether the ceasefire extends to Naga areas in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. If not, they warned, they would treat these regions as conflict zones.