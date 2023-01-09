Guwahati: The Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway has decided to increase the frequency of India’s longest train 15906/15905 (Dibrugarh – Kanniyakumari – Dibrugarh) Vivek Express from the existing bi-weekly to four days a week.

Train No. 15906 (Dibrugarh – Kanniyakumari) Vivek Express which is now running on Saturday & Tuesday, will be run every Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday with effect from May 7, 2023, MF Railway said in a statement.

Similarly, train No. 15905 (Kanniyakumari – Dibrugarh) Vivek Express which is now running on Thursday & Sunday, will be run on every Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Monday with effect from May 11, 2023, it said.

Train No. 15906 (Dibrugarh – Kanniyakumari) Vivek Express departs from Dibrugarh at 07:25 p.m. and reaches Kanniyakumari at 10:00 a.m. on the fourth day of the journey.

In the return direction, train no.15905 (Kanniyakumari – Dibrugarh) Vivek Express departs from Kanniyakumari at 7:20 p.m and reaches Dibrugarh at 8:50 pm on the fourth day of the journey.

The composition of this train is 22 coaches, consisting of one AC Two Tier, four AC Three Tier, 11 Sleeper Class, three General Seating, one Pantry Car and two Power cum Luggage Rakes.

Dibrugarh – Kanniyakumari Vivek Express is the longest train of Indian Railways which runs from Dibrugarh in the Northeastern state of Assam to Kanniyakumari in Tamil Nadu the southernmost state of India.

The train covers a distance of 4189 kilometres and traverses through nine states in India.

This train is currently the longest train route in India by both distance and time. The train has 59 halts across its route.

The first service of Vivek Express was started on November 19, 2011. For the last 11 years, the train is relentlessly serving the people.

Existing timings and stoppages of the train will remain unchanged. The details of stoppages and timings of this train are available on the IRCTC website and through NTES, the NF Railway added.