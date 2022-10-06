TEZPUR: In a bid to boost its military capabilities along the eastern front, the Indian Army has reportedly decided to deploy the indigenously built light combat helicopters (LCH) Prachand at its Missamari base in Sonitpur district of Assam.

Notably, Missamari is home to one of the Army Aviation Brigades in India.

The other two aviation brigades of the Indian Army are located in Jodhpur and Leh.

The Indian Army will deploy four Prachand helicopters that it will receive from the Hindustan Aeronautical Limited (HAL) by the end of the month of October.

They will work in the forward regions along the international border of India with China in Arunachal Pradesh.

Also read: Army accountant arrested for sharing confidential information with Pak woman

In March 2021, the Indian Army had raised the Missamari Army Aviation Brigade in Assam.

Three squadrons are operating from the Missamari Army Aviation Base in Assam.

The Missamari army aviation brigade in Assam has been mandated with the task of increasing surveillance along the LAC in the eastern sector.

Notably, there has been an increase in Chinese activities in the eastern sector along the border in Arunachal Pradesh.