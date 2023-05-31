DIBRUGARH: The Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Shillong, Amrendra Kumar on Wednesday conducted a meeting with tea planters and manufacturers from eastern Assam’s Dibrugarh and surrounding areas.

The purpose of the gathering was to interact with the tea industry stalwarts, discuss the challenges faced by the tea industry and highlight the various tax deductions available to them under the Income Tax Act.

The meeting, held at HM Resort in Dibrugarh, was held under the aegis of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a series of events organized by the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of Indian independence.

The event witnessed a productive discussion where the Chief Commissioner expressed his understanding of the issues plaguing the tea industry.

He underscored the importance of leveraging the available tax benefits to foster growth and development in the sector.

The Chief Commissioner also acknowledged the crucial role played by tea planters and manufacturers in the economy, recognizing their contribution to employment and foreign exchange earnings.

During the session, the tea planters and manufacturers actively participated and shared the challenges they encounter while carrying out their operations.

They emphasized the need for greater cooperation from the Government and also the Income Tax Department to address these issues effectively.

The participants also expressed their expectations for streamlined processes and simplified tax regulations to facilitate the growth of the tea industry.

Accompanying the Chief Commissioner were the Joint Commissioner of Income Tax, Anand Kumar, and Joint Commissioner of Income Tax, Jibanta Kumar Das, both playing a vital role in enriching the discussion.

They shared valuable insights into the tea industry, presenting the latest trends and developments in the business.

These inputs were instrumental in helping the attendees grasp the current landscape and identify potential opportunities for growth and expansion.

The Chief Commissioner expressed his appreciation for the active engagement of tea planters and manufacturers and assured them of continued support from the Income Tax Department.

He emphasized the importance of a collaborative approach to address the challenges faced by the tea industry to explore practical solutions and foster a favorable environment for growth.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with tea planters and manufacturers feeling reassured about the Government’s commitment to their welfare.

The event served as a platform to establish stronger ties between the tea industry and the Income Tax Department, fostering an environment conducive to the long-term growth and prosperity of the sector.