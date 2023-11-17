GUWAHATI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for four districts in Assam.

The IMD said that four Assam districts of Karimganj, Hailakandi, Cachar and Dima Hasao are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall on Friday (November 17).

The IMD also predicted rainfall in other Northeast states excluding Arunachal Pradesh on November 17.

Temperatures across the Northeast are likely to drop as rains are predicted to hit most of the states in the region this week.

Earlier, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) at Guwahati in Assam predicted light to moderate rains in most of the Northeast states this week.

Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall on November 17 and 18, the RMC-Guwahati informed.

“A Low-Pressure Area is likely to form over the Southeast Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a Depression over west-central Bay of Bengal around 16th November 2023,” a notification from RMC-Guwahati had stated.

It adds: “Under its influence light to moderate rainfall at many places very likely over Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura with isolated heavy rainfall over Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on 17th & 18th and over south Assam & east Meghalaya on 17th November.”