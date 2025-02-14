Assam: Illegal timber processing plant busted in Dhubri

Guwahati: Forest officials in Dhubri, Assam seized two unauthorized sawmills on Thursday evening.

The operation took place in the Fulerchar and Hatsinghimari areas based on specific inputs.

The raid by forest officials resulted in the confiscation of 35 pieces of non-Sal logs and 40 pieces of sawn timber suspected to have been illegally processed.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against those involved, and investigations are underway to uncover the wider network operating behind these illegal mills.

The timber was illegally cut from certain forest areas with no permits and

