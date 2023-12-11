Guwahati: The Kulshi River, nestled in Assam’s Kamrup district, plays a crucial role as a habitat for endangered river dolphins. However, this vital waterway faces a critical threat due to rampant illegal sand mining.

Locals alleged that sand miners continue to operate with impunity, despite clear regulations and the Wildlife Protection Act. This illegal activity jeopardizes the delicate ecosystem and the livelihoods of communities dependent on the river.

Though laws like the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and the Forest Act, 1986, exist, sand mining continues unabated in the Kulshi River. Often conducted without proper permits, this activity significantly damages the riverbed and impacts the lives of river dolphins.

“This illegal activity has resulted in the drying up of the river and poses a significant threat to the endangered river dolphins and tigers,” said a local resident.

Recent reports confirm increased illegal sand mining activities in the Kulshi River. Local residents and environmental activists have raised serious concerns about the source of sand transported by numerous trucks without departmental permits or invoices.

“The Forest Act prohibits sand mining on the riverbed; however, heavy machinery is openly used for sand extraction, raising concerns about the authorities’ inaction,” said a local environmental activist.

Despite these concerns, there has been limited action from the authorities to curb illegal sand mining. This lack of enforcement emboldens sand traders to operate with impunity, resulting in the depletion of sand reserves and a threat to wildlife populations.

Locals and conservation groups have been vocal in their opposition to illegal sand mining. They have raised concerns about the drying up of the river, the impact on wildlife, and the lack of accountability from the government and forest department.

Recently, the issue gained further attention with a Rajya Sabha bill introduced by MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, highlighting the loss of dolphin habitat due to illegal sand mining. Additionally, reports suggest that several dolphin have died in the Kulshi River, further raising concerns about environmental degradation.