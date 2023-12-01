Imphal: Animal lovers are trying their best to procure the rare and endangered Haofa (Tangkhul Hui Haofa) a medium-sized, indigenous dog breed (species) mainly found in Manipur’s Ukhrul district that has been companions of the Tangkhul Naga tribes since ancient times.

The Haofa dog breed often considered guard dogs due to their size and strength and also known for their hunting skills and faithfulness is on the verge of extinction.

Against this backdrop, on Friday, the Minister of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry and Transport, Khashim Vashum, one of the Naga ministers in the state unveiled the statue of Haofa at Phungreitang, Ukhrul town.

The statue was constructed by famed artist Sorei Keishing well known for his distinguished sculptures, the Statue of Unity at the base of Shirui Peak, which has now become a famous tourist landmark.

This dog breed is mainly a black-colored canine with erect and cropped ears and a tail that resemble a black bear.

This breed is known to possess unique hunting skills and is a good companion of humans.

Since time immemorial, Haofa has been a companion of the Tangkhul Naga tribes particularly in Phungcham village, considered one of the oldest Tangkhul villages in the Ukhrul district.

Notably, the Assam Rifles have started ordering for procurement of this rare breed for their dog training Centre at Jorhat, Assam.

To preserve this rare species and boost the local economy by attracting visitors and tourists, the 1st Haofa festival was organised in December 2022 by Phungcham Haofa, Lovers Association in collaboration with Phungcham Village Authority, Phungcham VDC, Phungcham Shanao Long and Phungcham Katamnao Mayar Ngala Long.