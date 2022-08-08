MANGALDOI: The police in Darrang district of Assam has sealed an illegal chemical fertilizers godown.

The illegal fertilizers godown was sealed during an operation conducted by the Darrang police, district administration and the agriculture department on Sunday.

It is being alleged that the fertilizers godown had been operating illegally for several months from a rented campus at Bologorah village under Dhula police station in Assam.

The police have also seized a big consignment of fertilizer stored in the godown reportedly run by Insar Ali and Manowar Hussain.

In this connection police have detained two persons for interrogation and investigation is underway, police said.

The operation was led by DSP of Dareang police in Assam – Pranjal Bora in presence of executive magistrate and Dalgaon Circle Officer Sameer Choudhury.