GUWAHATI: A faculty member of IIT Guwahati was found dead at his quarters inside the institute’s campus, informed Assam police on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Dr Sameer Kamal (47), a faculty in the mathematics department of IIT Guwahati in Assam.

As per preliminary inquiry, the death of the IIT Guwahati faculty in Assam, appears to be a case of suicide.

Police reached the quarters of the deceased faculty of IIT Guwahati in Assam after receiving information that a foul smell coming out of the quarters of Dr Kamal.

Upon entering the residence of Dr Sameer Kamal, police found the IIT Guwahati faculty hanging from the ceiling fan.

It is being suspected that the IIT Guwahati faculty in Assam committed suicide two-three days back.

“The institute is trying to establish contact with the family of the deceased. IIT Guwahati expresses its deepest condolences to the family at this time of profound grief. We will cooperate with the police investigation and will also commission an internal investigation on this matter,” a statement issued by the IIT Guwahati in Assam stated.