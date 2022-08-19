GUWAHATI: Senior IAS officer Bharat Bhushan Dev Choudhury has been appointed as the new chairman of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC).

A notification has been issued in this regard by the Assam personnel department principal secretary – Niraj Verma.

Choudhury is currently serving as the secretary of the Assam secondary education department.

He has been appointed to the APSC chairman post with effect from the date of taking over charge.

Assam governor Jagdish Mukhi will administer the oath of affirmation to Bharat Bhushan Dev Choudhury soon.

The post of APSC chairman has been lying vacant since June after Rajiv Kumar Bora ended his term.

APSC member Ajanta Nath had been performing the duties of the chairman of APSC since then.

Choudhury had started his career as an Assam Civil Services (ACS) officer.

Later, he was promoted to the IAS.

He will be the first ever APSC chairman with ACS background.