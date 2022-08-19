MANKACHAR: At least two illegal Bangladeshi immigrants have been sentenced to five years in jail by a local court in South Salmara district in Assam.

The South Salmara district and sessions court in Assam has convicted two Bangladeshi nationals for entering India illegally and sentenced them to five years jail term.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each of the two convicted Bangladeshi nationals.

If the convicts fail to pay the fine, they will have to spend another six months in jail.

The two Bangladeshi national, who have been convicted by the court in Assam have been identified as Abdul Hai and Niranjan Ghosh.

In March last year, the police in Mankachar in Assam nabbed Abdul Hai from Behulachar area near the India-Bangladesh border.

He had entered into India illegally.

On the other hand, Niranjan Ghosh was nabbed by the police in Assam in May last year.

He also entered India illegally.