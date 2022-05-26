The Indian Air Force (IAF) undertook over 100 sorties in Assam for flood rescue and relief operations in Dima Hasao district.

Thousands of marooned people were rescued and tons of relief material were ferried by the IAF in Dima Hasao district of Assam.

Dima Hasao district of Assam was the worst flood-affected district in the state, with road and railway links being snapped.

The IAF was pressed into service after the Assam government sought its assistance in rescue and relief operations.

Also read: Assam: Accused in Kokrajhar gangrape case shot at by police

The IAF undertook over 100 sorties in AN32s, ALHs, Mi17s and Chinooks for the flood relief operations, Shillong based defence spokesperson Wing Commander Sreeprakash J said.

He informed that as many as 474 people were rescued by the IAF from flood affected areas of Dima Hasao district of Assam.

Moreover over 75,000 kilograms of relief materials, including food and fuel, were airdropped by the IAF in Dima Hasao district of Assam.