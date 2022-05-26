An accused in the sensational Kokrajhar gangrape case in Assam was shot by the police on Thursday.

Assam police informed that the accused was shot at when he tried to escape from custody.

Police had arrested the accused, who along with two others, in connection with the gangrape case in Kokrajhar on Wednesday.

The three accused had allegedly gangraped a 16-year-old girl in Kokrajhar district of Assam on Monday night.

Kokrajhar additional SP SS Panesar informed that the injured accused tried to escape from police custody when he was taken to a place where a mobile phone, which was used to film the rape was allegedly hidden.

Police said that the accused tried to snatch the service pistol of a police officer and attempted to fire at the police team.

The police then opened fire at the accused injuring him in the leg, Panesar said.

Meanwhile, the injured accused was admitted to the Kokrajhar civil hospital for treatment.